Step back in time at the Northern California Renaissance Faire

HOLLISTER, Calif. -- Step back in time at the Northern California Renaissance Faire. There's nonstop entertainment, delicious food, activities, artisans, and of course, costumes are welcome.

Each year, the Northern California Renaissance Faire brings historical entertainment and inspiring fashion to Casa de Fruta in Hollister. You can drop into the fictional village of Willingtown, at the intersection of fantasy and fun.

While not required, there are plenty of booths at the faire to rent or buy popular costumes to get into the spirit. Once you have your outfit on, wander around the fairgrounds and enjoy one of the many performances.

