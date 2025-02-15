Stephen Curry leads NBA All-Star Day of Service with Oakland schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the excitement builds around the NBA All-Star Game, some of the action took place off the court at schools in Oakland, where NBA All-Stars past and present put in time to volunteer with the kids.

"Oakland has lost a lot over the years, in terms of sport franchises, and that hope and inspiration. For us to remain present there and plant our flag there, is really important," said Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry.

Along with his wife, Ayesha, the Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation led almost 300 volunteers in a day of service, which is part of the NBA All-Star weekend. One of the schools was East Oakland Pride, or EOP.

"You see how big (the playground) is. It was straight blacktop. We had three trees, two of which were dead. Now we have 80 trees. We have all of this beautiful greenery. My kids come out, they play. They are excited," said school Principal Michelle Grant.

Since last year, the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation has worked to remodel the playground at EOP. It is the 17th schoolyard the foundation has remodeled in Oakland. Friday's volunteers helped to do even more.

"We are planting trees, bushes and shrubs. A lot of those will be going in today. We will be painting a lot of murals, both inside and outside. And we are going to be stocking the library that we just remodeled with brand-new books," said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play.

Fifth grader Vasahti Graham said she appreciates the work the community is putting into her school.

"The way it looked, like they actually tried. They put their love into it. So, the school actually looks really nice. It doesn't look bad or anything," Graham said.

Out on the new playground shooting hoops with students was nine-time NBA All-Star Gary Payton. He is no stranger to East Oakland. This is where he grew up. He said he know first-hand the impact of a day like this and appreciates the Currys for stepping up

"It makes it a lot easier for these kids. These kids get more motivation," Payton said. "It's safe. It looks good. And that's the best thing around here right now."

Curry said it's important to the community to focus on the students' futures.

"That foundation is so important for them to get there. We want them to feel like they have an opportunity to do whatever they want to do," Curry said.