Stocks fall in early trading Tuesday as tariffs take effect

The Trump administration's long-promised tariffs took hold on Tuesday.

Consumers and business owners are worried about what this means for their bottom line

NEW YORK -- The stock market fell in early trading on Tuesday, just hours after the Trump administration's long-promised tariffs took effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 500 points, or 1.1%; while the S &P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched down 1.1%.

The policy taxes imports from Mexico, Canada and China -- the three largest trading partners of the United States -- meaning that it could raise prices for everything from gasoline to avocados to iPhones.

