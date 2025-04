3-year-old girl found safe after carjacking in Vallejo, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A stolen car with a 3-year-old girl has just been recovered in Vallejo Friday afternoon, police said.

The child was in the backseat of a carjacked SUV that was stolen from a parking garage on Santa Clara Street just after 3:30 p.m.

The suspected carjacker has not been found.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.