Helene is expected to bring flash flooding, strong winds and storm surge.

Storm tracker: Potential hurricane could hit Gulf Coast this week

The system has a 90% chance of strengthening into Tropical Storm Helene.

A potential hurricane -- which would be named Helene -- is churning in the Caribbean and could take aim at the Florida Panhandle by the end of the week.

Several computer models show the system moving north toward the eastern Gulf Coast, most likely somewhere along the Florida Panhandle.

But Helene's path is not yet clear. Everyone east of New Orleans should be prepared for impacts.

Flash flooding, strong winds and storm surge are the biggest threats.

As of now, landfall is forecast for Thursday evening.