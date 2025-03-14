Want to plan summer travel? The Travel and Adventure show returns to Santa Clara

Saturday and Sunday, the Travel and Adventure show returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Saturday and Sunday, the Travel and Adventure show returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Saturday and Sunday, the Travel and Adventure show returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Saturday and Sunday, the Travel and Adventure show returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- If this dreary weather has you thinking of a getaway, this weekend you can start planning summer travel to some of the hottest travel destinations in the world.

Saturday and Sunday, the Travel and Adventure show returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Liana Pyne, the director of domestic sales for the Florida Keys and Key West, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to talk about what we can get out of the show, the hottest destinations right now and more.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview, and get more information about the show here.