Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Jesus Aguilera, is armed and dangerous.

Family demands justice after Sunnyvale man shot, killed at his home: 'He murdered my brother'

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect has been identified in a homicide investigation in Sunnyvale from last Thursday. Police are searching for 44-year-old Jesus Aguilera after he allegedly shot and killed Michael Shaheen Rezaee at his home.

There's feelings of anger, confusion, frustration and -- most of all -- hurt for Rezaee's family after their loved one was murdered.

"He's a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear, dear friend to so many people in our community," Michael's brother, Mauricio Rezaee, said.

"The pain is out there, and justice needs to be brought to this pain for all those who feel it. Not just my family, for everybody," Michael's brother, Martine Razaee said.

Sunnyvale shooting suspect, 44-year-old Jesus Aguilera, is pictured. Sunnyvale DPS

On Thursday, May 29, Rezaee's family says that an argument at a home on S. Wolfe Road quickly turned to gunshots, leaving the 40-year-old dead on his front porch.

On Monday, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety identified the suspect of the shooting as 44-year-old Jesus Aguilera of Sunnyvale.

Rezaee's brother, Mauricio, said Aguilera was the ex-husband of the woman Rezaee was currently dating.

"He went completely, insanely jealous," Mauricio said. "He showed up at my brother's place of business, making threats. In all honesty, we did not take the threats as credible. We didn't think it would come to such a brutal ending."

Sunnyvale DPS had very little information on the day of the murder but did provide more details in a statement Monday afternoon.

Police say Aguilera is described as Hispanic, bald, around 5' 11" tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Rezaee's family was disappointed it took this long to release Aguilera's information, as they knew early on he was the man who took everything from their family.

"He murdered my brother," Mauricio Rezaee said. "So, justice is the very least that we are seeking. We're asking for public help, we're begging for public help to help bring this man in."

If you have any information about Aguilera or his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.