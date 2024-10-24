Oldest person in the US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115 years old in Houston

Elizabeth Francis, the oldest person in the United States, who once ran the coffee shop inside Houston's ABC station KTRK in the '70s, died at 115.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Supercentenarian Elizabeth Francis died at her home in Houston, Texas on Tuesday at the age of 115.

ABC13 Houston last encountered Elizabeth Francis on her 114th birthday back in June, when she was bestowed with the title of the oldest living person in the United States, a testament to her exceptional longevity.

Elizabeth Francis resided in the Acres Homes neighborhood with her 95-year-old daughter and 69-year-old granddaughter, who cared for them both.

Francis said that her secret to a long life was her faith in God and eating fresh foods from her garden.

Francis told reporter Melanie Lawson that she never smoked or drank, didn't need glasses, and said her hearing was the same as always.

Despite living through two World Wars, two plagues, 20 presidents, and inventions from television to cell phones, Francis said she did not remember much about history except her family's.

For example, her late sister, who lived to 106, is believed to be among the longest-living siblings ever.

Ethel Harrison, Francis' granddaughter, said she believed her grandmother's lifestyle is one secret to her long life.

"She did have a garden. A lot of her food came out of her garden. She would cook herself," Harrison shared back in June.

Francis also kept busy by working and running the coffee shop at ABC13 Houston for over 20 years.