What was the occasion for the surprise fireworks display in SF over the weekend?

A massive private professional fireworks show rattled San Francisco on Saturday, catching many by surprise and leaving some frustrated by the lack of information.

A massive private professional fireworks show rattled San Francisco on Saturday, catching many by surprise and leaving some frustrated by the lack of information.

A massive private professional fireworks show rattled San Francisco on Saturday, catching many by surprise and leaving some frustrated by the lack of information.

A massive private professional fireworks show rattled San Francisco on Saturday, catching many by surprise and leaving some frustrated by the lack of information.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A massive professional fireworks show rattled San Francisco on Saturday, catching many by surprise, wondering what the occasion was.

While many enjoyed watching from their roof, plenty of people were frustrated that they had no heads-up about the 12-plus minute professional fireworks display along the Embarcadero Saturday night.

It wasn't for a Giants game (that was Friday), and obviously not 4th of July or New Year's.

"Right near Coit Tower, I saw a lot of smoke and some big explosions and I didn't know what to think at first," said Aaron Ekroth.

"I live at the top of Russian Hill and windows just started rattling, kind of took us off guard," said Aaron Feldner.

The fireworks show wasn't listed anywhere because it was for a private event taking place at Pier 27.

The event was the 50th anniversary of a software company called Computers and Structures, Inc., according to the Port of San Francisco.

"Yeah, I don't like the fact that a private individual can just have something that's so disruptive," said Frank Taylor. "I mean, everybody here has a dog. I mean, I have a dog. My dog was freaking out."

MORE: Fireworks, drone shows light up Bay Area skies on 4th of July

Whether it was the tradition fireworks or a drone show, the skies above the Bay Area were lit with red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day.

Taylor was awakened Saturday evening to what he described as the "loudest boom" he had ever heard.

One neighbor who lives near Coit Tower told ABC7 that when the fireworks started going off he actually witnessed coyotes running down the hill trying to get away.

The display was something to see, though. Pat Dyas of Pyro Spectaculars produced the show.

"This display was commensurate in dollars to a large public display that would be seen perhaps on New Year's in San Francisco, except instead of being performed in 20 minutes, it was performed in just over 12 min," said Dyas.

The Port of San Francisco says it's considering ways to increase transparency with the public about Port-licensed fireworks shows. Those ABC7 talked with are in favor of that.

"That's something I would really support, especially with the new administration in place," said Ekroth. "I think it would be helpful if there are going to be municipal-level celebrations like that to at least have the public have some kind of access to the information about what's going to be happening if it's going to affect their slumber or enjoyment of the neighborhood."

"We would possibly even try to get out of the city if that was the case," said Roalla Toy, who was with her dog when we spoke with her. "He was quite scared and needed to be comforted."

Dyas says there is always a concern that knowledge of the event would bring thousands of additional people to what is a private party in San Francisco.

"Needless to say, on behalf of my company Pyro Spectaculars, we apologize for any inconvenience to any members of the public," said Dyas. "We very much wish that y'all could have been invited, but it's just the nature of the business."