Parole agent fatally shot in Oakland, suspect taken into custody after massive search

A suspect is in custody after a parole agent was fatally shot in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An American Flag draped over the casket of 40-year-old Joshua Byrd, who was killed on Thursday. His casket surrounded by family, friends, officers and deputies from Alameda County and Oakland. This as Byrd's body was taken from Highland Hospital Thursday evening.

A 48-year-old Oakland man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a parole agent in East Oakland on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Bryan Keith Hall is suspected of shooting parole agent Byrd about 12:50 p.m. inside the Division of Adult Parole Operations at 7717 Edgewater Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.

Hall was detained after the shooting by police at 90th Avenue and International Boulevard and later arrested. Authorities haven't released information on events surrounding the shooting.

Hall, who just got out of jail a week and a half ago, has been arrested in connection with the killing. As we were there, investigators were inside an AC Transit bus but it is unknown how that bus is connected to the case. Some witnesses we spoke with were concerned over the flash bangs used to catch Hall.

"Whatever happened I hope the best man, but from right here it looked like they threw a bomb at the wrong person!" said one witness.

Byrd, 40, was immediately transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where he died from his injuries.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered flags at the State Capitol to fly at half-staff to honor Byrd, who leaves behind a wife and three children.

"This is a heartbreaking loss. Agent Byrd served with integrity and courage -- and we're forever grateful," Newsom said in a statement issued Thursday evening. "We are keeping his family in our prayers and we join the men and women of CDCR in mourning this tragedy."

The death is the first line-of-duty loss since 2018 for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff, Newsom said.

Byrd joined the department of corrections as a cadet at the officer academy in June 2014. After serving as a correctional officer and promoted to correctional sergeant in 2020 at the California Medical Facility, he joined the Division of Adult Parole Operations as a parole agent in October last year.

"Our hearts are heavy as we remember Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, whose bravery and dedication led to his tragic death in the line of duty," said Jeff Macomber, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation secretary.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the law enforcement community, as well as to Agent Byrd's family and friends."

Byrd leaves behind a wife and three kids.