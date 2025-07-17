Suspect in custody after parole officer shot in East Oakland, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect is in custody after a parole officer was shot in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7700 block of Edgewater Drive at a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) building.

The officer was taken to Highland Hospital, where there was a heavy police presence outside.

The California Highway Patrol says immediately after the shooting, the suspect ran away from the scene but was taken into custody by Oakland officers near the intersection of 90th Avenue and International Boulevard.

What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

