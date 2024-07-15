VIDEO: Suspect rams gate of East Bay SPCA, steals large transport van

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The East Bay SPCA in East Oakland is now working on repairs after their gate was rammed and a critical resource was stolen.

Surveillance footage from early Sunday morning shows a man taking an important transport vehicle from the shelter's secured lot on Baldwin Street.

The video shows the moment a blue hatchback rammed into the back gate. The vehicle took it off its track and brought it down to the ground, giving way for someone to hotwire the agency's largest transport vehicle.

"For the big, critical piece of work that we do, getting animals from overcrowded, municipal organizations that don't have the ability to care for them. To get them here, where we can provide them the medical and behavioral support they need... that's our one van for that," said Karalyn Aronow, the shelter's VP of Operations.

She explained this isn't the first time criminals have taken the 2010 Ford Econo Line. She said over the last six months alone, the facility has been the target of various crimes.

"Our large transport van has now been stolen twice," she said. "We have had our gate damaged and rammed in two times. So we've had to repair that. We also are frequently victims of graffiti, where people come and paint all over our buildings. And then we need to spend funds to repair that paint job."

Without factoring in the cost of the stainless steel, extra galvanized gate - which was only installed in November for more than $54,000 - Aronow said the van alone is about a $90,000 loss. Painting over the graffiti she mentioned is a $15,000 job.

It's all money the independent, nonprofit says should instead go to benefiting the animals and the community seeking shelter services. They are currently celebrating their 150th anniversary.

"So all of that adds up and takes away from the important work we're able to do for the community," Aronow added.

It's no secret, the surrounding community along the Hegenberger corridor has been met with challenges.

"We are in an area that we feel very committed to," she shared. "We are in East Oakland. This is a bit of a resource desert, and so we want to be here for the people and pets that need our services. Also, we know that this can be a difficult area to do business in and we're seeing businesses leave."

However, the crime around the community is not enough to shutter shelter business.

East Bay SPCA officials are hoping the community will come through and assist monetarily, so the shelter can reach additional monumental anniversaries in the future.

To donate, visit https://eastbayspca.org/donate/150th-anniversary-fund

EDITOR'S NOTE: After this story aired, the East Bay SPCA posted to Facebook saying a staff member spotted the stolen van Monday and it was towed back to the shelter. According to shelter officials, the van did sustain damage but they are repairable. However, the security gate was severely damaged and will either need to be repaired or replaced.