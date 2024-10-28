Suspects crash car into SF Union Square Louis Vuitton store in apparent attempted burglary: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say officers witnessed a car crash into the front of the Louis Vuitton store at Union Square in an attempted burglary early Monday morning.

SFPD says it happened at 4:16 a.m. at the 200 block of Geary Street.

They say when the car was unable to get through into the business, multiple people got out of the car and fled the scene in two other cars that were waiting for him.

One of those cars was seen going westbound on Geary St. and the other was seen going southbound on Stockton St.

SFPD says it does not look like any merchandise was stolen, but there was significant damage to the front of the business.