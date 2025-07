SUV crashes into Oakland ampm in early morning break-in, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating after an SUV was used to break into a gas station convenience store early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 3 a.m. at the Arco ampm on MacArthur Boulevard and 106th Avenue.

In the video player above, you can see the front windows were smashed in, along with the rear window of the SUV.

No word on any suspect information, or how much -- if anything -- was stolen.