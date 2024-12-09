'Oppression is gone': Bay Area Syrian community celebrates overthrow of Assad regime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here in the Bay Area, there's celebration and hope in the Syrian community after the fall of the Assad regime. Dozens of people rallied a short time ago in San Francisco to raise their voices to support a new beginning for their home country.

There was joy and celebration in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza Sunday.

"We didn't not expect something so quick and swift across the country," said Syrian immigrant Bahjit Basmaji.

Syrian-Americans organized the rally to celebrate the fall of President Bashar Assad's regime, the oppressive dynasty they ran from.

"We all fled the country. We're all refugees, we all had to find other opportunities because the regime was oppressing us for the longest time. Now out of nowhere, it's gone," Basmaji said.

"Waking up this morning and yesterday seeing a dark cloud of oppression is gone, our country is open again for us to come back," said Syrian immigrant Saleh Miro.

Across town, lunch is being cooked up at Palmyra Syrian Restaurant on Haight Street. Owners Mohammad and Ibtesam are still processing news they thought would never happen.

"I am very happy. Congratulations to my country. Congratulations to everybody," said Ibtesam Fawaz.

"We are very surprised. They used to control the country. Nobody could say anything. Everyone silent but now people have freedom we can see the sunshine now," said Mohammed Eltawil.

This couple immigrated to the U.S. from Syria 30 years ago. They haven't returned home to see their family in almost two decades.

"You know, nothing was wrong, but I was scared to go see them. I am happy. Maybe I see my sister or brother there. I'm very happy very happy," said Ibtesam.

While there's trepidation and uncertainty about the future of Syria under new control of rebel fighters. There's also relief and hope families can be reunited.

"I want to see my family. I want to see my brother and niece, and grandma. I haven't seen them in so long. They don't know what I look like," Basmaji said.

"I hope for a better Syria. We are optimistic for sure," said Reema Sarham.