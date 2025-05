Systemwide BART shutdown due to computer networking problem, agency says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All BART trains are stopped Friday morning because of an issue with its computer system, the agency alerted.

BART posted on X that the systemwide suspension was due to a train control system problem.

They ask commuters to find other forms of transportation Friday morning.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.