Tani Oluwaseyi helps Minnesota extend unbeaten streak

Tani Oluwaseyi had a goal and two assists to help lead Minnesota United to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Kelvin Yeboah, Anthony Markanich and Joseph Rosales also scored goals for Minnesota United (11-4-7, 40 points), which jumped out to a 3-0 first-half lead en route to extending its unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1).

Dayne St. Clair made three saves for the Loons, who swept the regular-season series with the Earthquakes. Minnesota also won 1-0 at San Jose on March 8.

Defender Bruno Wilson scored a goal and Daniel finished with two saves for San Jose (7-8-7, 28 points), which lost for the first time in five MLS matches (1-1-3).

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third minute on Oluwaseyi's ninth goal of the season. The score came off a corner kick to Robin Lod on the left side of the 6-yard box. Lod then did a flick-on header down to Oluwaseyi stationed in front of the goal, where he swung a left-footed shot into the left side of the net.

The Loons extended the lead to 2-0 in the 42nd minute thanks to Oluwaseyi's curling cross pass from the left end line to Yeboah, who headed it inside the far-right post for his seventh goal.

Minnesota made it 3-0 just before halftime when Markanich extended his goal streak to three games, blasting a right-footed rebound from the middle of the box into the top right corner for his fifth goal.

San Jose got on the board in the 70th minute on Wilson's right-footed shot into the middle of the net off a Preston Judd header pass on a corner kick.

Rosales scored his first goal of the season in the 95th minute on a 2-on-1 break with Oluwaseyi, slicing in a right-footed shot from the middle of the box off Oluwaseyi's crossing pass.

--Field Level Media