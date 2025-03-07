Teddi Mellencamp of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reveals she has more tumors

LOS ANGELES -- Teddi Mellencamp has shared a new update about her health.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member took to Instagram on Thursday with a note about her melanoma diagnosis.

"Update from my scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung," she wrote. "These are all metastases of my melanoma."

Mellencamp also posted information in the caption of a photo.

"I am feeling positive- that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots)," she wrote in the caption.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is "a type of skin cancer that develops when melanocytes (the cells that give the skin its tan or brown color) start to grow out of control."

The reality star and wellness coach was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022. Last month, she told her social media followers she had emergency surgery for tumors in her brain.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization," she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months."

She ended her Thursday statement with an optimistic tone, quoting her former Bravo network boss Andy Cohen.

"Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due... f*** off, cancer!," she wrote.

