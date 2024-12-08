Teen arrested in East Bay after allegedly crashing car into security booth, killing guard: police

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. -- A teenager was arrested early Saturday morning in Contra Costa County on accusations of vehicular manslaughter, after allegedly crashing his car into an occupied security booth, killing one of the guards inside.

The 17-year-old boy was driving a Hyundai Santa Cruz eastbound on Balfour Road when he allegedly went through the intersection with Bixler Road and crashed into the guard booth at the Discovery Bay gated community, which is about 2 miles east of the city of Brentwood.

Two guards were inside at the time of the crash, which occurred just before midnight Saturday morning, according to CHP Officer Dan Gilmore.

One of the security guards was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Gilmore said.

The driver was briefly hospitalized as a precaution before being arrested and booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall.

Gilmore said intoxication was not believed to have been a factor, but the crash remained under investigation and there was no declared cause as of Saturday afternoon.