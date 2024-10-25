Tesla can face fines for chemical spill at Palo Alto facility

Tesla could find itself in trouble for a chemical spill in Palo Alto last Thursday.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Tesla could find itself in trouble for a chemical spill in Palo Alto.

It happened last Thursday at a facility on Page Mill Road.

Twelve gallons of sodium hydroxide ended up going into a storm drain that flowed into a creek.

Sodium hydroxide is used as a coolant, but the city says it is not hazardous to people's health.

The cleanup is still going on a week later and there's this: Palo Alto says Tesla did not have a permit for storing the chemical.

This means it could face a fine and have to pay for the cleanup costs.