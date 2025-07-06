Bay Area family among dozens missing in Texas flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KGO) -- A Bay Area family from Marin County is among the dozens missing after a devastating flood in Central Texas.

Mark Walker, 52, Sara Walker, 50 and their son, Johnny, 14, have not been seen or heard from since Friday's storm, according to family and friends.

ABC7 News has learned daughter Ellie was rescued from a nearby camp.

Marin Catholic High School released a statement writing:

"In heartbreaking times like this, we turn to God and to prayer for the Walker family and all the victims of the devastating floods in Texas. We are still praying for a miracle in hopes that Ellie will be reunited with her mom, dad and brother. We will be holding a prayer service on campus Tuesday at 6 pm in the St. Francis Chapel. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to all the first responders working day and night to reunite their loved ones."

The death toll continues to rise with 78 reportedly killed, according to officials.

The search for the missing continues including for 10 girls and a counselor from a camp devastated by the flood.

In Kerr County, home to Camp Mystic and other youth camps in the Texas Hill Country, searchers have found the bodies of 68 people, including 28 children, Sheriff Larry Leitha said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

