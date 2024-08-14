Video shows 2 toddlers in diapers on Texas freeway after being ejected during crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Two young children who were ejected during a major crash along the I-10 East Freeway remain hospitalized, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, the children, ages 1 and 4, were traveling inside a Jeep driven by their father when it collided with another vehicle. The impact flipped the Jeep and sent them flying.

Video of the aftermath shows the two children, wearing only diapers, sitting in the middle of the freeway, and their father and another man running to them.

Victor Cordova saw it all happen while he was driving home. At first, he feared the worst.

"I thought they actually passed away. I thought they were dead," he told KTRK-TV in Houston.

He was relieved when he saw the children stirring. Incredibly, they were not hit by other vehicles.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is not complete, but their 25-year-old father could face criminal charges for not restraining his children.

When Cordova, who is also a father, saw what happened, he wanted other parents to see the video he recorded.

"For parents, for everybody, even if it's a short distance, (you need) awareness. To make sure you secure your kids properly," Cordova said.

