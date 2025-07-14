Togo's fan favorite 'Pretzel-rami' sandwich is back and we gave it a try!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A sandwich shop that got its start right here in Bay Area is bringing back a fan favorite -- the "Pretzel-rami" sandwich. It's a unique combination of pastrami on a pretzel roll.

If you didn't know, Togo's was founded back in 1971 in San Jose!

Glenn Lunde, Togo's Chief Executive Officer, joined us on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. this Tasty Thursday.

The ABC7 News team got some samples of the "Pretzelrami" right in studio and it was a hit!

Watch the video in the player above as Lunde tells us what makes this sandwich so special, how long it's available and more.