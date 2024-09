This San Francisco pizzeria has been ranked among top 10 in the world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Adding on to its many accolades, Tony's Pizza in San Francisco has been ranked one of the top 10 pizzas in the world.

The Italy-based pizza guide "50 Top Pizza" bestowed the honor.

Tony's owner and pizza maker, Tony Gemignani, also won "Pizza of the Year" for his "Mission Impossible" vegan pie.

Gemignani went all the way to Naples, Italy to accept the award.