Top second-round NBA draft successes since 2000



All an NBA prospect needs is a chance.

That'll be the case on Thursday, when 29 prospects hear their names called in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Second-round picks in the NBA draft have developed into some of the league's most valuable, reliable and productive players in recent years. Among players who were drafted in the second round since 2000, 15 have played in at least one All-Star Game and 10 made an All-NBA team, according to ESPN Research.

As Day 2 of the NBA draft prepares to tip off, that got us thinking about second-round picks who overachieved in the league after missing the first round.

Here are some notable second-round picks in the NBA draft since 2000.

Jalen Brunson, 2018