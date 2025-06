Tourist breaks Nicola Bolla's 'Van Gogh' chair by sitting on it: VIDEO

VERONA, Italy -- Here's an example of what you shouldn't do when you go to a museum.

A couple basically destroyed a piece of art at the Palazzo Maffei Verona.

The video above shows the moment Nicola Bolla's "Van Gogh" chair is wrecked.

The couple was trying to take pictures, pretending to sit on the chair. It is covered in hundreds of crystals.

Then, the man is seen actually sitting on the chair. It collapses under his weight.

Thankfully, the museum has been able to restore the chair.