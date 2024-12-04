Trailer: Disney Channel's 'StuGo' is an animated, wild island adventure

LOS ANGELES -- From Disney Channel comes "StuGo," a new animated series following six middle schoolers "on an island of unrestricted adventure," according to the teaser trailer.

The "StuGo" synopsis is as follows. "Six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi, and fashion-forward mutants."

The series stars Tania Gunadi as "Pliny," Zosia Mamet as "Merian," Zach Reino as "Chip," Gabourey Sidibe as "Francis," Charlyne Yi as "Larry," Deborah Baker Jr. as "Sara," Lorraine Toussaint as "Dr. Lullah" and Jake Green as "Mr. Okay."

For an exclusive sneak peek of the show, tune in to Disney Channel on January 1 at 8:50pm ET/PT.

"StuGo" premieres on Disney Channel on Saturday, January 11 at 8:00pm ET/PT with two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly on Sundays at 9:00am ET/PT. The series will also stream on Disney+ in the spring of 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this ABC station.