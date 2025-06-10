California sues DOJ over transgender athlete funding threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The state believes legal retaliation is coming for California schools over transgender students in sports. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a pre-emptive lawsuit.

The Department of Justice demanded a response from schools indicating whether or not they will exclude trans athletes.

Bonta says the State Department of Education told the Trump administration schools will follow state law, which protects trans athletes' participation.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon threatened legal action if schools don't comply.

"We look forward to responding to this case in court once we're served with it, but I'll have other colleagues involved it that since I've named in this lawsuit," Dhiillon said. "I love California. I lived in California for 25 years, and it's really embarrassing what California leaders have let that state become."

Bonta's lawsuit aims to prevent the Trump Administration from withholding funding over the issue.

Governor Newsom's office estimates that of California's nearly 6 million K-12 students, fewer than 10 are transgender athletes.

