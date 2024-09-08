Transit leaders celebrate new Muni bus terminus in San Francisco's Presidio National Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Transit leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting for a brand new Muni terminal in San Francisco.

It's happened at Crissy Field in the Presidio.

The Muni 30 terminus extends the city's popular bus route farther west into the Presidio, meant to better connect the national park site to other major tourist destinations.

"We're thrilled that Muni is coming further into the park so we can get more people into the park and enjoying this magnificent space," said Jean Fraser, CEO of the Presidio Trust.

MORE: New butterflies introduced in SF's Presidio after species went extinct in 1940s

Overlooking Crissy field, right next to Sports Basement, Fraser says SFMTA has extended their Muni 30 line to now end off Mason Street.

"The Muni 30, which goes all the way to Caltrain and Bart and Chinatown, is coming way into the Presidio," Fraser said.

The extension project not only includes a new bus shelter, but much-needed bathrooms, new sidewalks, and a new turnaround for Muni buses as this is their new end of the line.

"Being able to have a bus line that goes to some of the most underserved portions of the city come to this place, it's part of a dream for me, we want everyone to be here," Fraser said. "We're a park that's for everyone and the more we can get people out here, the better for all of us."

She said having public transit come deep into the park has long been a goal of theirs and says this will also help better connect tourists to some of the city's most popular attractions.

MORE: Here's how trust team is working together to restore Presidio Forest in SF

"We know that the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, and of course the Tunnel Tops are huge tourist attractions. The Muni 30 goes right by Fisherman's Warf, it goes right by downtown, so tourists from all over the world are now going to be able to get here and experience this magnificent place," Fraser said.

This is just one part of a much bigger project happening in the Presidio, surrounding the expansion of the iconic Presidio Tunnel Tops.

The expansion includes the future Outpost Meadow picnic area, set to open up next to this bus stop next summer.

SFTMA says service to the new Muni 30 stop began on Aug. 17.