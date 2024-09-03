Trent Williams, 49ers finalizing new deal to end holdout: ESPN

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Trent Williams' holdout is over.

The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a new deal with Williams, according to his agency, ending their prolonged contract dispute and putting the star left tackle in position to play in next Monday's season opener against the New York Jets.

Social media posts from Williams' brother showed the 11-time Pro Bowler returning to the Bay Area on Monday night, and his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, confirmed Tuesday on social media that the three-time All-Pro was "headed to SF to finalize a new deal" with the 49ers.

Williams, 36, has held out of San Francisco's entire training camp, accruing more than $4 million in fines for missing every practice and three preseason games. Williams, who spent his time away from the team at home in Houston preparing for the upcoming season, had been owed $20.05 million this season under the six-year, $138.1 million deal he signed in 2021.

RELATED: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers agree to 4-year extension worth $120M, ESPN reports

The Niners left Williams off their 53-man roster last week, keeping the three-time All Pro on the reserve/did not report list. San Francisco created over $5.4 million in salary cap space Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, by restructuring the contract of defensive lineman Maliek Collins.

This will be the second time the Niners have re-configured a deal for a star player this offseason. They did a similar deal with Christian McCaffrey in June that gave the running back significant guarantees and bolstered his average annual pay.

The ramped-up negotiations between Williams and the 49ers came less than a week after the defending NFC champions resolved a similar contract dispute with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal that includes $76 million guaranteed.

For their part, the Niners never seemed overly worried that Williams would return, presumably after he was able to miss some of the grind of training camp. Coach Kyle Shanahan offered no concern about Williams' continued absence earlier this month, saying "I think we'll be able to work that out."

Widely considered the NFL's top offensive lineman, Williams has an average annual salary that ranks sixth-best among tackles after Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs, Detroit's Penei Sewell and Minnesota's Christian Darrisaw all signed big-money deals this offseason. Houston's Laremy Tunsil and the Giants' Andrew Thomas also make more than Williams in terms of average annual salary.

Williams' current deal also includes no more guaranteed money, though the 49ers are still on the hook for nearly $30 million in signing bonus proration through 2027 because of restructures they have done on the contract.

Williams ranked as the best pass blocking tackle in the NFL in 2023, with a 95.8% pass block win rate. The Niners averaged 6.05 yards per carry when rushing behind Williams to the left side last season, while averaging 4.45 yards per attempt on all other rushing attempts.

Last season, Williams missed two games, played through injury in another and played only 12 snaps in a meaningless Week 18 game against the Rams. The 49ers were 0-4 in those games and 12-1 in all others.

Given their current offensive line issues, Williams' return doesn't come a moment too soon for the Niners. Their top three guards -- Aaron Banks (broken pinkie), Spencer Burford (broken hand) and Jon Feliciano (knee surgery) -- have missed significant practice time. Feliciano will miss regular-season games.

Fourth-year veteran Jaylon Moore handled left tackle duties in Williams' stead throughout the preseason, but Williams is expected to step back into his starting role quickly upon his return.