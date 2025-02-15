ICE may turn shuttered Dublin women's prison into detention center: report

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The defunct Dublin women's prison could be re purposed by the Trump administration as a migrant detention center, according to our media partner The East Bay Times.

ICE agents have been conducting an assessment at the facility Thursday and Friday, according to a federal prison leader.

MORE: FBI raids Dublin prison plagued by sex abuse; pattern of immigrant women being targeted, lawyer says

He says a "structural assessment" of the prison was carried out over the summer and was later turned over to ICE.

Two months ago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced plans to close the compound after years of sexual abuse led to scores of lawsuits.