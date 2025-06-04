Trump administration to pull $4 billion in California high-speed rail funding

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Wednesday, June 4, 2025 6:24PM
FRESNO, Calif. -- The California high-speed rail project may soon lose billions of dollars in federal funding.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy released the department's report on Wednesday following an investigation into the high-speed rail project.

The 300-page report says the project is in default of the terms of its federal grant awards and says the high-speed rail authority lacks the capacity to deliver the early operating segment by 2033.

Nearly $4 billion in federal funding is now at risk.

The CHSRA has 37 days to respond to the report.

