Trump's cabinet picks include close allies from his campaign. Here's a full list

President-elect Donald Trump is naming cabinet members to his administration.

The cabinet appointees will have a direct impact on implementing Trump's policies in his second term.

Here's a look at the president-elect's appointees so far.

This split image shows, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, Stephen Miller, middle, and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tom Homan, right.

Susie Wiles

Trump's incoming White House chief of staff, veteran Florida political strategist Susie Wiles, moves from a largely behind-the-scenes role of campaign co-chair to the high-profile position of the president's closest adviser and counsel.

A chief of staff serves as the president's confidant, helping to execute an agenda and balancing competing political and policy priorities. They also tend to serve as a gatekeeper, helping determine whom the president spends their time and to whom they speak - an effort under which Trump chafed inside the White House.

FILE - Trump co-campaign manager Susie Wiles is seen at Nashville International Airport, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The daughter of NFL player and sportscaster Pat Summerall, Wiles worked in the Washington office of New York Rep. Jack Kemp in the 1970s. Following that were stints on Ronald Reagan's campaign and in his White House as a scheduler.

Wiles then headed to Florida, where she advised two Jacksonville mayors and worked for Rep. Tillie Fowler. After that came statewide campaigns in rough and tumble Florida politics, with Wiles being credited with helping businessman Rick Scott win the governor's office.

After briefly managing Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential campaign, she ran Trump's 2016 effort in Florida, when his win in the state helped him clinch the White House.

Two years later, Wiles helped get Ron DeSantis elected as Florida's governor. But the two would develop a rift that eventually led to DeSantis to urge Trump's 2020 campaign to cuts its ties with the strategist, when she was again running the then-president's state campaign.

Wiles ultimately went on to lead Trump's primary campaign against DeSantis and trounced the Florida governor.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump brings Susie Wiles to the podium at an election night watch party Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Joining up with Trump's third campaign in its nascent days, Wiles is one of the few top officials to survive an entire Trump campaign and was part of the team that put together a far more professional operation for his third White House bid - even if the former president routinely broke through those guardrails anyway.

She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning.

In his first administration, Trump went through four chiefs of staff - including one who served in an acting capacity for a year - in a period of record-setting personnel churn.

Stephen Miller

Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving aides, dating back to his first campaign for the White House. He was a senior adviser in Trump's first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, particularly on immigration, including Trump's move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018.

Stephen Miller arrives before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Santander Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Reading, Pa. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Miller has also helped craft many of Trump's hard-line speeches, and was often the public face of those policies during Trump's first term in office and during his campaigns.

Since leaving the White House, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech and religion and national security.

He was also a frequent presence during Trump's campaign this year, traveling aboard his plane and often speaking ahead of Trump during the pre-shows at his rallies.

Tom Homan

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan is going to be the "border czar" in the Trump administration, Trump announced on Truth Social.

Homan, a staunch Trump supporter, will be in charge of the mass deportations that have been promised by Trump throughout his 2024 campaign.

"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders," Trump wrote in his post on Sunday evening.

"Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job," Trump added.

Homan oversaw ICE during the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" enforcement that separated parents from their children at the border.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) estimates there are anywhere from 500 to 1,000 families who have not been reunited.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

President-elect Donald Trump selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Trump officials confirmed to ABC News.

Republican Rep. Stefanik won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York last Tuesday.

FILE - Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., waves to supporters at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024.

Stefanik built up a national profile as an unwavering ally of President-elect Trump and as a sharp-tongued partisan critic.

First elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30, she eventually shed her early reputation as a moderate Republican and rose to become the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican leadership.

Stefanik represents a largely rural northern New York district that includes some of the most sparsely populated parts of the state.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.