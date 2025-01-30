Trump, without evidence, appears to blame FAA DEI programs as factor in collision

President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed, without evidence, that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration -- under Democratic presidents -- were partly to blame for the tragic plane and helicopter collision in Washington on Wednesday night.

The air disaster occurred as an American Airlines passenger jet approaching Reagan Washington National Airport collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training flight.

"I put safety first, Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody's ever seen," Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room, referring to the policies, even as the investigation into what happened is just getting underway.

"I had to say that it's terrible," he said, citing what he called a story about a group within the FAA that had "determined that the [ FAA ] workforce was too white, that they had concerted efforts to get the administration to change that and to change it immediately. This was in the Obama administration, just prior to my getting there, and we took care of African Americans, Hispanic Americans."

But when a reporter pressed him, saying that similar language on DEI policies existed on the FAA's website under Trump's entire first term, Trump shot back, "I changed the Obama policy, and we had a very good policy and then Biden came in and he changed it. And then when I came in two days, three days ago, I said, a new order, bringing it to the highest level of intelligence."

When asked by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce whether he was saying the crash was the result of diversity hiring, Trump said, "we don't know" what caused the crash, adding investigators are still looking into that. "It just could have been. We have a high standard. We've had a higher, much higher standard than anybody else."

Even as he made unfounded claims about the FAA's diversity initiatives being a factor in the disaster, he then said the Army helicopter crew could be at fault -- and claimed he wasn't blaming the air traffic controller who communicated with the helicopter.

When asked how he could come to the conclusion that FAA diversity policies had something to do with the disaster, he said, "Because I have common sense, OK, and unfortunately a lot of people don't."

Trump called Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary in the Biden administration, "bulls---," and said he had "run [ the Department of Transportation ] right into the ground with his diversity."

"Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying," Buttigieg responded in a statement on X. "We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch. President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again."