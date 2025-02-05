Trump says he plans to investigate California's High-Speed Rail Project

FRESNO, Calif. -- President Trump confirmed he is setting his sights on California's controversial High-Speed Rail Project.

While answering questions from the media in the Oval Office Tuesday, he threatened to open the investigation himself.

"It's impossible that something could cost that much. And now it's not even going to San Francisco, and it's not going to Los Angeles," Trump said.

The president went on to call it one of the worst-managed projects he's ever seen.

Trump said he would not let Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency lead the investigation.

The news of the investigation comes as Governor Newsom heads to the nation's capital.

He's set to speak to the President on securing critical disaster aid for the survivors of the Southern California wildfires.