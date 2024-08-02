Trump shooting probe: Secret Service says it didn't have access to local radio traffic

One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the July 13 shooting.

There may have been radio traffic from local police that the Secret Service didn't have access to that could've proved crucial to stopping former President Donald Trump from going on stage the day of the assassination attempt, the acting director of the Secret Service said Friday.

"It was so apparent to me that in this incident, in the final 30 seconds, which has been the focus of what happened before the assailant opened fire, there was clearly radio transmissions that may have happened on that local radio net that we did not have," acting Director Ronald Rowe said at a news conference. "And so, we have to do a better job of collocating, leveraging that counterpart system, and this is going to drive our operations going forward."

Rowe said the shooting was a Secret Service failure alone.

"In no way should any state or local agency supporting us in Butler on July 13 be held responsible," he said.

One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the assassination attempt at a July 13 election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump suffered a graze wound to his ear. The gunman was killed by snipers.

Rowe said July 13 was the first time the Secret Service's counter snipers were deployed to a Trump rally this year. Going forward, he said the Secret Service will have counter snipers at all events with presidential candidates.

Rowe said there were two command posts: one post with the Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police, and one post with local police. He said it was "unique" that there were two security command posts, and in the future, he will make sure everyone is in the same room.

Rowe also walked through the timeline.

On July 8, agents from the Pittsburgh field office conducted a walkthrough of the event, he said. On July 10, the Secret Service counter sniper and technical security personnel arrived in Pittsburgh and began advanced planning for their teams, he said.

On July 12, the build-out of the campaign rally site began, he said, and continued through the early morning hours of July 13.

The morning of July 13, a site briefing was conducted with Secret Service personnel and law enforcement partners supporting the event, Rowe said. Secret Service personnel took their posts and a technical security sweep of the protective site started before the site opened to event staff, vendors and the public, he said.

About 15,000 people came to the rally, Rowe said.

At 5:53 p.m., the Secret Service counter sniper team leader texted the Secret Service counter sniper teams that local police were looking for a suspicious individual who was outside of the perimeter, lurking around the AGR building, Rowe said.

"At this time, Secret Service personnel were operating with the knowledge that local law enforcement was working on an issue of a suspicious individual," Rowe said.

"Neither the Secret Service counter sniper teams, nor members of the former president's security detail, had any knowledge that there was a man on the roof of the AGR building with a firearm," he said.

At 6:11 p.m., the gunman's first shots were fired, he said. Within three seconds, Trump's detail rushed the stage and shielded him with their own bodies, Rowe said.

He said video from that day affirmed there should've been better coverage.

"We should have had better protection for the protectee. We should have had better coverage on that roofline," Rowe said.

Going forward, Rowe said, he's directed each special agent in charge -- who oversee the Secret Service's field offices across the U.S. -- to be precise and clear with state and local partners.

"We're not going to have this assumption that, 'Oh, we think that they have it,' and we're going to we're going to work together," he said. "We're going to have good, hard, fierce conversations about what we're going to do, and then we're going to go out there, and we're going to make all of these venues secure moving forward."