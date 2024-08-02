UCSF's Hereditary Cancer Clinic utilizes genetic testing to help patients detect cancer risks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As part of ABC7's efforts to build a better Bay Area, we take a closer look at how UCSF Health's Hereditary Cancer Clinic utilizes genetic testing to help patients detect cancer risks.

"I was diagnosed in 2008 it was actually a process I wasn't prepared for. We were diagnosed with Lynch syndrome here at UCSF with Amy Blanco at the time was called a cancer risk program. And when I say process, I mean, maybe 15-year process, possibly just you have to, when getting diagnosed with a hereditary condition, you have to look for some hallmarks and so that helped me pursue my own journey," said Selena Martinez Mak, patient advocate.

Mak has Lynch syndrome, a hereditary condition that increases the risk for colon, endometrial and ovarian cancer, among others.

"I have known Selena for many, many years. She came to me when she was working at a lab here at UCSF, and it was a genetics lab, and she started to have concerns that her family history was something that might be genetic," said Amie Blanco, M.S, C.G.C, Director of Cancer Genetics & Prevention & Hereditary Cancer Programs for UCSF Health. "We identified the alteration that was running in Selena's family that was causing all of these cancers in her father, and in the meantime, unfortunately. Fortunately, for her family, we were able to then test everybody in the family to determine who inherited that alteration, and who did not, and for those who did inherit the alteration, we have a recommended screening plan that we would implement and try to keep them cancer free."

The cancers with the highest genetic contribution include breast, bowel, stomach and prostate cancers.

"So cancer genetics and prevention is sort of this first step of risk assessment, genetic testing, and for the patients who do test positive and have an inherited cancer risk, those patients are followed by a team of physicians and nurse practitioners to implement a high-risk screening program, preventative surgeries, medications, etc, and that's our hereditary cancer clinic," said Blanco.

The clinic is dedicated to developing new treatments and improving patient outcomes and survival rates to families linked to hereditary cancers.

"When I meet a new patient, the most important thing for me is to understand what their goals are and what they're afraid of. I try to work with them through those fears and help them feel like they have some control over what's going on in their life," said Elizabeth Lynn, N.P., M.S.N. Hereditary Cancer Clinic for UCSF Health. "When they get this diagnosis, they feel like their health has now been taken out of their control. So part of my job is to try to make them feel, through screening, through surgeries, whatever is necessary to take care of them, that they're having some sort of control over their health again."

"I just really accepted, like, I have this condition, I'm going to do whatever I can to prevent it, prevent cancer, detect cancer early. I was very dedicated and adamant about that and to get my screenings every year. And it's about six screenings a year," said Mak.

For more information about UCSF Health's Hereditary Cancer Clinic visit here.