UFOs, ghosts and witches, 'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' investigates the supernatural world

"Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" brings viewers into the paranormal world across eight in-depth true crime investigations

Hulu's new docu-series "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" investigates the allure of mythology and the supernatural across eight in-depth true crime investigations.

Hulu's new docu-series "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" investigates the allure of mythology and the supernatural across eight in-depth true crime investigations.

Hulu's new docu-series "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" investigates the allure of mythology and the supernatural across eight in-depth true crime investigations.

Hulu's new docu-series "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" investigates the allure of mythology and the supernatural across eight in-depth true crime investigations.

LOS ANGELES -- After producing Hulu's "Sasquatch," executive producer Mark Duplass couldn't help but revisit the world of cryptids, the power of mythology and the allure of the paranormal in the new docu-series "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal."

Across eight in-depth true crime investigations, viewers will take a step into the paranormal world with first-hand accounts about the astounding, supernatural events that changed these individuals' lives forever.

On The Red Carpet spoke to Duplass about his inspiration for the series, which came as "Sasquatch" was developed.

"The lore around cryptids is like. 'Oh well, if you believe in this, you must be a crazy person.' But you sit with these people and a lot of them, they feel quite rational, and they're just truthfully telling you their experience."

"We thought, 'this is really fascinating, like do they believe this because it's true? Do they believe this because there's some sort of trauma? Is somebody weaponizing this against them to try and create some control around them?' And all of those things are true to various and sundry degrees."

And with that, Duplass and the "Out There" team set out to investigate fascinating stories that hadn't been covered yet, often highlighting voices that have been overlooked or dismissed.

The series documents stories across a wide range of folklore and myths, including "a six-year-old boy in the Smoky Mountains who disappears forever after being snatched by a mysterious ape-like beast, a UFO crash in Long Island, which sparks an assassination attempt and illuminates a massive political conspiracy, an occult coven of Satanic witches implicated in a decades-old New Jersey murder and lonely ghosts in San Francisco's Chinatown who threaten to steal the lives of the unmarried."

Duplass hopes viewers "learn something deep inside of some of these micro cultures that they hadn't thought of before. I hope that when they read a headline that seems crazy and they want to judge someone, based upon what sounds like crazy behavior, they'll think of the 60 minutes they spent with someone similar and think about it a little bit differently."

And despite knowing that we're rational people, he hopes we're left thinking "I don't know, maybe?"

He tells us, "I swim in my little swimming pool in my backyard at night with all the lights out while everyone is asleep, and when I get into that pool, I'm smart. I'm rational, and I know that there's no shark that's going to bite my legs off, but I saw 'Jaws' when I was five years old, and when I'm swimming in that pool, there's just something that's pulling at me and thinking, 'am I going to get attacked by a shark here?' And that little irrational piece of it, it's childlike and interesting and curious, and I hope that that remains alive and gets piqued by watching this show."

"Sasquatch" and "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" are streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

