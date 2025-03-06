CA Ukrainians voice frustrations but feel support in wake of infamous Oval Office meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Frustration is mounting among Bay Area Ukrainians over the state of the war with Russia and with Washington.

Igor Markov with Bay Area-based nonprofit NOVA Ukraine, says they are working to send critical aid on the ground in Ukraine even if the White House won't.

"Pausing intelligence sharing and pausing the shipment of defensive weapons is not helpful. It only plays to the hand of Russia and Putin," Markov said. "We are trying to ramp up our donation drives. Our projects are pretty much dependent on the funding we have."

The support is perhaps most meaningful to those with loved ones in Ukraine and to those wanting to return.

Tahoe resident Yulia Zimmermann helped her mother Maria flee Ukraine during the first year of the war.

"She wants to go home, and she prays to god there is home," Zimmermann said. "You know my mom is in despair. Every time she listens to the news, it kills her hope about the end of the war."

Zimmerman says the outpouring of support from the American people is keeping some hope alive.

"I want all Americans to know that we are grateful and it's so unfair to say that we are not," she said.

Zimmerman made note of the now infamous moment in the Oval Office when President Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I received multiple phone calls and text messages from my friends who are Americans," she said. "Americans in Florida, saying they are sorry and they support us, they support Ukraine, and our fight for democracy and freedom."

Some of that vocal support is translating into monetary support as well.

"The number of people who are donating has increased since last week," Markov said. "But we definitely need to make sure it continues."