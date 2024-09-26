Man arrested in deadly Union City fire murder investigation

A 33-year-old man who police believe was "recklessly using a lighter" has been arrested in connection with a fire earlier this week that killed another man in Union City.

UNION CITY, Calif. -- A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire earlier this week that killed another man in Union City, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a home on fire in the 33400 block of 14th Street. People inside were able to get out, but a 66-year-old man was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, according to Union City police. His name was not immediately available.

Investigators arrested Union City resident Christopher Schwenk. Alameda County jail logs indicate he was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder and arson and remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

"There's indications that the suspect was sort of recklessly using a lighter and lighting items on fire and that spread quickly and consumed one of the rooms and spread into the remainder of the house," Union City Police Sgt. Brandon Hayward said.

Police said they also initially arrested a 57-year-old woman but she was later released.

Investigators have not provided any other details about the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Bedford at (510) 675-5266 or michaelb@unioncity.org. Tips can also be sent anonymously to (510) 675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.

