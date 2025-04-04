United Airlines announces expansion of services out of SFO as Trump tariffs hang in the background

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby took the stage in a hangar at San Francisco International Airport Thursday.

The airline announced an expansion of its services at SFO to destinations in Australia and Asia, as well as 1,000 new jobs.

"The geography is advantageous for the Pacific, but it's also the demographics. We have a lot of people here that have a high income but also that want to travel," Kirby said.

United says its services out of SFO are now greater than they were prior to the pandemic, and it feels good about investing in the Bay Area's premier airport.

One big question mark over United's plans is President Trump's recently announced tariffs.

Many economists are saying the tariffs could tip both the US and the world into a recession.

So, we asked the United CEO what that means for his company's expansion plans.

Kirby tells us, while he acknowledges the economic anxiety and market turmoil the tariffs have caused in the aftermath of their announcement Wednesday, he believes the Trump administration will adjust if the economy suffers.

"I think what the administration is trying to do is just bring good middle class jobs and careers back to the United States. You can agree or disagree with how they're doing it, but that's the goal," he said.

Others were not as confident though.

Henry Harteveldt is a San Francisco-based airline analyst, who says the tariffs create a large amount of uncertainty for the aviation and tourism industries.

"What I'm really worried is will certain countries as part of their negotiations for tariffs decide to take action against US airlines. Will they restrict US airlines from operating there?" he said.

Harteveldt tells us while United's announcement is good for the Bay Area, if the economy declines, the airline could be forced to rethink its plans.

"If United doesn't see the business materializing, they are going to do what they have to do. And that will be scale back flights," Harteveldt said.

For all of 2025, United plans to increase flight operations out of SFO by 20%.