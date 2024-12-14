Luigi Mangione's mother spoke to FBI day before son's arrest in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder: Sources

NEW YORK -- A task force comprised of FBI agents and New York Police Department detectives spoke to Luigi Mangione's mother one day before he was arrested in Pennsylvania and named a suspect in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The conversation followed a tip that the FBI received from police in San Francisco, where Mangione's mother had filed a missing persons report about her son on November 18.

The tip from the San Francisco Police Department was based on physical appearance and Mangione's mother, in her conversation with the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force last Sunday, indicated the person in the surveillance photos circulated by the NYPD could be her son, the sources said.

The task force was still working on the information the mother and SFPD provided when Mangione was spotted Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, PA.

