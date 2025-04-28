Novato families forced to leave home after 'unsafe' apartment building red tagged by city

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of Novato families are out of their home Monday after their apartment building was red tagged by the city because of unsafe living conditions inside and out of the structure.

"The conditions got to the point where the building was unsafe to live in," said Laura McMahon, Executive Director, Legal Aid of Marin.

The 14-unit apartment complex at 6 Romar Court is now vacant as of midnight Sunday. It's been red tagged by the city of Novato.

"We got surprised about everything going on, they didn't have time to move out," said one woman who declined to be identified.

She says her sister's family had only five days to leave.

"So she's worried because she doesn't have anywhere to go, we're worried too not sure what will happen to the building," she added.

The city says the apartment building is unsafe to occupy, from black mold growing on the walls of some units, to a lot of unfinished repair work in the carports compromising structural integrity of the building.

"The last few years, we've been working with the property management company to put stability and integrity back into the building," said Clare Hartman, Novato Community Development Director.

Hartman says those efforts essentially failed.

"They applied a few times for permits, never completed them. Essentially left an open construction site under these living units. Enough was enough, the city needed to take action," Hartman added.

Nonprofit North Marin Community Services is working with those displaced, helping them with hotel costs.

"I think people have hard enough lives with work and family and all the stressors, in addition to five days to move, that's a lot for people," said Cheryl Paddack, CEO of North Marin Community Services.

"The landlord has a short period of time to provide two months of market rate rent and utilities to the tenants," said McMahon.

The city says so far, those relocation benefits required by law haven't been paid.

"So the city is standing up to make those payments for them," Hartman added.

Tenants could be allowed to return home, only after all repairs are complete. We reached out to the building's management company, Landmark Realty, for comment but have not yet heard back.

North Marin Community Services is accepting donations to support displaced families. You can make a donation here.