Ukraine War: US Embassy in Kyiv temporary closes, warns of 'potential significant' air attack

LONDON -- The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, temporarily closed its doors on Wednesday out of "an abundance of caution," as it warned that a potentially "significant" air strike may be coming.

"The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the embassy said in an update.

The embassy said it had received "specific" information about the potential strike on Nov. 20.

The warning arrived amid fears that the war could escalate, a day after Ukraine's military first launched U.S.-made long-range ATACMS missiles toward targets within Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden had given Kyiv permission for those strikes, U.S. officials told ABC News.

That strike, which Russia said it had defeated, came on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine. A Kremlin spokesperson said the updates meant "the use of Western non-nuclear rockets by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia can prompt a nuclear response."

A U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson sought to downplay that update on Tuesday, saying Russia had been signalling that it would update the doctrine for "the last several weeks."

"It's the same irresponsible rhetoric that we've seen before and that we've seen frankly for the past two years," said Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, according to a transcript. "So, it's something that we're going to continue to monitor, but we don't have any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon within Ukraine."

She added that Russia has undertaken "escalatory action" by bringing North Korean soldiers onto the battlefield within Russia.

Russia in turn accused the Biden administration of attempting during its final months to extend the conflict.

"If we generally look at the trends demonstrated by the outgoing U.S. administration, they're determined, fully determined to prolong the war in Ukraine and are doing all they can do for this in the time left at their disposal," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, according to a Russian news agency Interfax.

The Ukrainian air force said Wednesday morning that Russia had fired overnight some 122 uncrewed attack drones at regions throughout Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv. At least 56 of the launched drones were shot down, the military said.

Several guided missiles were also fired toward the Dnipro region in the southeast, along with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the northeast. And an anti-aircraft missile was fired toward Kharkiv, the air force said.

"Anyone asking Ukrainians if they're afraid of Putin escalating clearly hasn't woken up to the sound of hypersonic missiles exploding over their cities," Inna Sovsun, a member of Ukrainian parliament, said Wednesday on social media.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Joe Simonetti, David Brennan and Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.