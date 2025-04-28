US fighter jet rolls off aircraft carrier, sinks into ocean, Navy says

An F/A-18 fighter jet rolled off the side an aircraft carrier and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea, the Navy announced on Monday.

There was one enlisted crew member aboard the jet and a second enlisted crew member inside the tractor when the incident occurred.

Both personnel were able to jump out in time with only one person sustaining a minor injury, according to officials.

This image taken from video shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. U.S. Navy via AP

In the extraordinary mishap attributed to human error, the $70 million jet was being towed out of the hanger bay of the USS Harry S. Truman when the crew lost control.

"The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard," the Navy wrote in a statement.

"Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway," the service added.

The USS Harry S. Truman has been operating in the Red Sea since last September when it was deployed to help protect commercial ships against near-constant attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Truman carrier was involved in another incident earlier this year when it collided with a merchant ship near the Suez Canal. Its commanding officer was subsequently fired.

The carrier was slated to come home last month, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth extended its deployment while ordering another carrier -- the USS Carl Vinson -- to the region to bolster military power.