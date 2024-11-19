USPS worker killed in collision in Santa Rosa, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A U.S. Postal Service worker was killed after their mail truck was hit by a vehicle in Santa Rosa Monday, police said.

Santa Rosa police say they received a call at around 5 p.m., of a driver in a GMC SUV who was driving erratically at a high-rate of speed near Corrigan Street and North Point Parkway. The SUV crashed into a parked mail truck where the postal worker was working outside of the vehicle.

The postal carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. They have yet to be identified.

The elderly driver of the GMC was transported to the hospital. The GMC came to rest in a residential yard. Police say the elderly driver suffered some type of medical emergency. Drugs or alcohol weren't found to be contributing factors in the crash, police said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.