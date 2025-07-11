Watch Vallejo hip-hop star LaRussell deliver the news at ABC7!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The last time we had Vallejo's own LaRussell on ABC7@7, anchor Amanda del Castillo had no idea until he sat down right next to her.

This clip went viral, as the hip-hop star surprised her right in studio after she went viral for singing one of his songs on air.

And guess who is back? Yes, LaRussell. And this time, Amanda was prepared.

LaRussell appeared on ABC7@7 to talk about reactions to the viral clip, how he inspired our new segment Local Love, and how he continues to stay busy. He just announced a huge show, the Dock of Bay Music Festival in September.

And the best part of the interview? Amanda challenged LaRussell to do the ABC7 News anchor job. He read a news story, ran to the green screen for some weather, then right on to do traffic. So how did he do?

Watch the video in the player above to find out and to get a full catchup with LaRussell.