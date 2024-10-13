Vance stands by Trump's false claims Venezuelan gangs have invaded Aurora, Colorado

The Republican mayor of Aurora, Colorado says that claim is not true.

The Republican mayor of Aurora, Colorado says that claim is not true.

The Republican mayor of Aurora, Colorado says that claim is not true.

The Republican mayor of Aurora, Colorado says that claim is not true.

AURORA, Colo. -- GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is standing by former President Donald Trump's false claims that Venezuelan gangs have invaded and conquered Aurora, Colorado.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang have "taken over" apartment complexes and "overrun" the city, as he did in a rally in the city on Friday.

Mike Coffman, the Republican mayor of Aurora, said Trump's claims are "grossly exaggerated" and "have unfairly hurt the city's identity and sense of safety."

Asked by "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday if he supports Trump making those claims, Vance did not back down.

"Well, Martha, you just said the mayor said they were exaggerated. That means there's got to be some element of truth here," Vance said."

Raddatz followed up with Vance, saying the issues in Aurora were limited to a handful of apartment complexes and that the mayor released a statement saying the city's "dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns and will continue to do so."

Vance responded, saying Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris caused the issues in Aurora.

READ MORE | Donald Trump heads to Aurora, Colorado to drive his anti-immigration message

"Unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don't know who they really are, you're going to have problems like this."

"Kamala Harris, 94 executive orders that undid Donald Trump's successful border policies. We knew this stuff would happen. Bragged about opening the border, and now we have the consequences, and we're living with it. We can do so much better, but frankly, we're not going to do better, Martha, unless Donald Trump calls this stuff out. I'm glad that he did."

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of states in the southeastern U.S., including Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia, Trump has falsely suggested that aid from FEMA meant for the hurricane was going to migrants and that the federal government is going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.

Asked if he believed that true, Vance defended the president.

"What the President said is that fundamentally, FEMA aid is distracted by going to illegal migrants," Vance responded. "We've got Republican congressmen who are on the ground who represent that area saying that they have to call the White House to get food and water to FEMA? I don't, frankly, think there's anything malicious going on here, Martha, but I do think that we've had an incompetent response to this particular crisis, particularly in Western North Carolina, which, to be fair, was hit harder than a lot of us expected it."

Vance called the federal government's response to the crisis incompetent, saying members of the military are still "trickling" into western North Carolina.

Raddatz pushed back against the false claims that the government is not assisting people in Republican areas and citing Pentagon officials who said that active duty troops were staged and ready to go before being called upon and were instantly out the door.

On Friday in Georgia, Vance said that the attorney general is the second-most important government role after the president.

Raddatz pressed Vance if Trump would go after his political opponents if he won another term.

"No, he was president for four years, and he didn't go after his political opponents. You know, who did go after her political opponents? Kamala Harris, who has tried to arrest everything from pro-life activists to her political opponents," Vance said.

To follow up, Raddatz told Vance that Trump has said in the past that those who have cheated will be prosecuted.

"Well, he said that people who violated our election laws will be prosecuted. I think that's the administration of law," Vance said. "He didn't say people are going to go to jail because they disagree with me."

SEE ALSO | Concern growing in Aurora, Colorado over presence of Venezuelan gang, its impact on other migrants

Vance continues to refuse to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election. In an interview with "This Week" earlier this year, Vance said he wouldn't have certified the results of the 2020 race until states submitted pro-Trump electors.

Raddatz pressed Vance again on the 2020 election.

"In interview after interview, question after question, and in the debate, you refuse to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election," Raddatz said. "So I'm just going to assume that if I ask you 50 times whether he lost the election, you would not acknowledge that he did. Is that correct?"

"Martha, you've you asked this question. I've been asked this question 10 times in the past couple of weeks. Of course, Donald Trump and I believe there were problems in 2020," Vance said.

Pressed again by Raddatz, Vance replied, "I've said repeatedly I think the 2020 election had problems. You want to say rigged? You want to say he won? Use whatever vocabulary term you want."