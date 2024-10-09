Redwood City church and resource center that feeds hundreds of families faces steep rent hike

Church and family service center Verbo in Redwood City helps feed 1,700 families each week and may be forced to move due to rent increases.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The need for food assistance is higher than ever, but so is the rent for one Redwood City church and community group.

Church and family service center Verbo helps feed 1,700 families each week. Video sent to ABC7 shows a line of of cars outside the church that stretches over three blocks.

Aside from worship and food distribution, the nonprofit provides after-school programming for kids and ESL classes for adults.

In the evenings the space also transforms into an indoor soccer arena.

Pastor Orlando Cardona said 90 percent of the families that utilize the center are low-income and Spanish-speaking.

"This is like a lighthouse for the Fair Oaks community it's a big need that we have to be able to stay in the building," Cardona said.

Starting November 1, Cardona said their rent will increase by 25 percent to $5,000 each month.

"Our fear is we're not going to be able to pay the rent because of the economic situation and we don't want to leave the area," Cardona said.

Verbo has been in this space for 17 years and has served the Fair Oaks community for 25 years.

Maribel Mayen said 16 years ago, she was a beneficiary of the services at Verbo. Now she comes twice a week, as an ESL student and volunteer.

Mayen explained she's seen beautiful things happen at the center for children and adults.

Cardona said finding another space to hold church services is not the problem, it's about staying in the building that houses the various resources and continuing to serve the Fair Oaks neighborhood.

"We have been building a community we have families that have been receiving help and now they're helping others," Cardona said.

Donations are welcome and Cardona said for those who can help with a long-term solution to please contact them.

"I just want to call everybody to please come and help us," Cardona said.