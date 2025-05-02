Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk adding new gravity-defying ride in 2026

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Plans are underway to bring a new gravity-defying ride to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

Kris Reyes, spokesperson for the boardwalk, showed us renderings of what Vertigo 360 would be like.

"It's a big gondola with a ring around the bottom that people sit facing outwards. The bottom of the ring spins, and the gondola swings upside down, around. So, very thrilling. At peak, it's about 60 feet tall," Reyes said.

Comparatively, the Giant Dipper stands at 69 feet.

The ride is technically taller than what's allowed on the boardwalk.

On May 17, 1924, the legendary Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster opened to guests at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

On Thursday evening, the city's planning commission approved a special permit for it.

"We have rides that are over 100 years old -- the carousel and giant dipper most notably turned 100 a year ago -- but we're always trying to add new and fresh things, the modern rides. Rides that are unique and really offer something for everyone," Reyes said.

The last, time the boardwalk opened new rides was in 2024. It debuted the Dream Ferris Wheel and a ride called Surge.

We asked visitors: would they be brave enough for the Vertigo 360?

Lindsay Collins and Maximiano Gonzalez live in Pittsburg. They came to celebrate Collin's 30th birthday.

"I for sure would ride it," Gozalez said.

"I mean, I enjoy roller coasters. I'll do the Double Shot too, things like that, but if I'm going in crazy circles, I can't do that," Collins said.

Modesto resident Estela Maldonado was visiting with her family, including her young son.

"I most definitely would if I didn't have my son today. I would've gone on so many rides hah," Maldonado said.

Vertigo 360 could be ready for riders as early as spring of 2026.

Or, rather, for the adventurous riders.